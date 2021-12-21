Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $898,000 Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after buying an additional 4,325,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,219,000 after buying an additional 1,582,374 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,666,000 after buying an additional 2,058,279 shares during the period. Towle & Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,008,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,098,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $314,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $109,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,126,168 shares of company stock worth $117,427,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRT opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.30. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.88. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Atb Cap Markets lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

