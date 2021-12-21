Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of UMH Properties worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 359,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,537,000 after purchasing an additional 67,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,165,000 after purchasing an additional 77,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UMH shares. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.11. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 116.92%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

