Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,495,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,696,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,238,000 after acquiring an additional 33,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 516,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG opened at $154.35 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.33 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.78.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.29.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

