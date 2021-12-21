Strs Ohio Sells 900 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com stock opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 4.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.26.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $477,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

