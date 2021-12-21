Strs Ohio Sells 38,473 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,473 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 45,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.55, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $66.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,346 shares of company stock worth $1,896,239. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

