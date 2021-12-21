Strs Ohio Raises Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Avid Bioservices worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 64.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 19.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $157,960.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $162,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,324 shares of company stock worth $561,942. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDMO opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.98. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.86 and a beta of 2.33.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

