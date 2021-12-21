Strs Ohio Purchases 11,300 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Conduent worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at about $11,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Conduent by 98.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,574,000 after buying an additional 1,362,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Conduent by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,905,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,791,000 after buying an additional 1,356,032 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Conduent by 6.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,161,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,607,000 after buying an additional 708,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Conduent by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,319,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after buying an additional 682,756 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNDT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

CNDT stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.98 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

