Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Caleres worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caleres by 118.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Caleres during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Caleres during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Caleres during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in Caleres during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.94 million, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 2.54. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.68 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $225,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $495,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,024 shares of company stock worth $2,190,198 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.