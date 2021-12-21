Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of B. Riley Financial worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at $155,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

RILY stock opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.67. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $81.57.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 80.02%. The business had revenue of $381.52 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.38%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,722 shares of company stock worth $1,754,753. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.