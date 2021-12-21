Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Update

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 267,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 53.81%.

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,137,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 112,621 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 14.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 18.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

