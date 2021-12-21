Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Update

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 267,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 53.81%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,137,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 112,621 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 14.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 18.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
