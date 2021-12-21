Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Raised to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Straumann from CHF 1,745 to CHF 1,875 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,875.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY opened at $98.86 on Tuesday. Straumann has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $114.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.70 and its 200 day moving average is $95.79.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

