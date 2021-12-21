Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 94,812 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 145% compared to the typical volume of 38,698 call options.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.18. 258,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,016,327. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.74. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $75.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

