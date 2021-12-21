Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 311 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.7% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $201.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

