Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $161.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.50 and a 52-week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

