STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 5.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 8,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $226.78 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $237.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.63 and a 200-day moving average of $217.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.