Stephens Inc. AR Sells 753 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CME Group were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at $106,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CME opened at $221.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.15 and a 12-month high of $232.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.79.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.