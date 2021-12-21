Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,170 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.02%.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

