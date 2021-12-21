Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,360 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 122,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 249,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

