Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 7,776 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Baymount Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,823 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,656,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,983,000 after purchasing an additional 946,390 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

