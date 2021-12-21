Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,328,000 after purchasing an additional 186,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,447,000 after purchasing an additional 249,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,014,000 after purchasing an additional 385,913 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 81.4% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,780 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

NYSE:HIW opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

