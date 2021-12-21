Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH) Trading Up 5.7%

Steinhoff International Holdings (ETR:SNH)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €0.19 ($0.22) and last traded at €0.19 ($0.21). Approximately 27,868,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 20,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.18 ($0.20).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,275.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is €0.14 and its 200-day moving average is €0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.69.

Steinhoff International Company Profile (ETR:SNH)

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. engages in retailing activities in Australasia, Poland, Rest of Africa, Rest of Europe, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It retails household goods, clothing, footwear, textiles, cell phones, airtime, and fast-moving consumer goods, as well as furniture and appliances.

