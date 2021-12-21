Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Holdings Lowered by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 132,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 135,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 60,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 30,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

SCS stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 1,160.23%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

