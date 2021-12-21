State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 711 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BSY opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.14. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

