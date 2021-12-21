State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,342 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 49.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 302.9% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $129.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.10.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

