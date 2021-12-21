State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of WestRock worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in WestRock by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. WestRock has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

