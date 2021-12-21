State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,195,112 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 31,060 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,182,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $319.91 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $211.94 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.06 and a 200-day moving average of $299.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

