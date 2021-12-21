State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.57 Million Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Guardant Health worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,507,633. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.56.

Shares of GH stock opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.42. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 0.49. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.41 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.