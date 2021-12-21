State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $276,000 in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 39.26.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other PubMatic news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $787,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $361,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,716 shares of company stock worth $12,522,186 in the last ninety days. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

