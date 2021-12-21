Starlink Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.05 Million (STARL)

Starlink (CURRENCY:STARL) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Starlink has a total market cap of $376.34 million and approximately $25.05 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Starlink has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Starlink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00050900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,904.81 or 0.08308499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,908.27 or 0.99809648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00073617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00046169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Starlink Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Starlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

