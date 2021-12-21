Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives $31.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

SBLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 65.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 132,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 52,618 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 22.0% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 124,682 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 22,444 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $26.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.70%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 124.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

