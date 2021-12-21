Square (NYSE:SQ) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $190.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Square traded as low as $158.25 and last traded at $158.51, with a volume of 296574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.06.
SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.66.
In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.95, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.06.
Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Square (NYSE:SQ)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
See Also: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.