Square (NYSE:SQ) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $190.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Square traded as low as $158.25 and last traded at $158.51, with a volume of 296574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.06.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.66.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after buying an additional 195,530 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 27.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.95, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.06.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

