Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Square were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Square by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 1.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 21.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $158.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.95 and its 200-day moving average is $240.06. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 147.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. TheStreet downgraded Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.66.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

