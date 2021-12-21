Splintershards (SPS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.23 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a market cap of $75.87 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00018049 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00125025 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Splintershards

SPS is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 382,291,666 coins and its circulating supply is 326,334,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

