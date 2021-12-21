Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $971.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report $971.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $964.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $975.00 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $498.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Shares of NYSE SAVE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.42. 6,623,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409,286. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.53. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $40.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 909.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

