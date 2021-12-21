Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) rose 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.02 and last traded at $42.95. Approximately 22,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,991,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

SPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.91.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,579,000 after purchasing an additional 134,355 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,595,000 after acquiring an additional 508,513 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,964,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,029,000 after acquiring an additional 522,641 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.