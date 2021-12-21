SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,128,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 190,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 188,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78.

