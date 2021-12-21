SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,128,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 190,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 188,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.