SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Purchased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5,686.0% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 807,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after buying an additional 793,879 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,336,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,378 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 178,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 63.7% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 209,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 81,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $27.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.