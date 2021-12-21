SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.71

Shares of SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.71 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.66 ($0.14). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 10.66 ($0.14), with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £2.15 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.27.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SpaceandPeople Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpaceandPeople and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.