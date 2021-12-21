Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Short Interest Update

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 584,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $17,214,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $1,859,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $79,780,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.94. 5,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,726. The firm has a market cap of $146.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.26.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sony Group will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

