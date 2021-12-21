SOLVE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.11 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, SOLVE has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One SOLVE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $53.39 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00119423 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

