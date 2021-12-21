Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Down 22.1% in November

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,068,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNRY stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Solar Energy Initiatives has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

