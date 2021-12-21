Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in November

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BICEY opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. Société BIC has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49.
About Société BIC
