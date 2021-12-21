Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in November

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BICEY opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. Société BIC has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49.

About Société BIC

Société BIC SA manufactures and distributes stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment covers writing, correction, marking, coloring, drawing, and other stationery products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

