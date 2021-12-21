Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $67.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SQM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 29,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 32.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 647,418 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 430,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

