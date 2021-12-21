Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $67.00.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on SQM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.43.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 29,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 32.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 647,418 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 430,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
