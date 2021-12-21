Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stake Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,536 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.22% of Snowflake worth $157,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2,955.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 109.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 335.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,049 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $11,975,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,347,479 shares of company stock worth $810,911,058. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $331.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.83 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.55 and its 200-day moving average is $304.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.50.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

