Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2,955.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,615,000 after buying an additional 1,722,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,113,000 after buying an additional 1,711,477 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,819,000 after buying an additional 1,197,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $4,451,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,347,479 shares of company stock worth $810,911,058. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. FBN Securities boosted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.50.

SNOW opened at $331.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.99. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

