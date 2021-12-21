SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNCAF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of SNCAF traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

