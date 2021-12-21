Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $204.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.56. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.56 and a 52-week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.