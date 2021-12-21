Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Position Lowered by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Snap were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Snap by 139.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 6.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at $109,024,000. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist decreased their target price on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $24,999,934.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,848,962 shares of company stock worth $112,539,187.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

