Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech comprises approximately 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Tetra Tech worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $161.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.63. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.15 and a 52 week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.78%.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total transaction of $1,010,607.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

