Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 24.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 73,638 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RRGB. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

